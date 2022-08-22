Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.