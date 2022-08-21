The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Statesville, NC
