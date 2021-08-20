Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
