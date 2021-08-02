Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Statesville, NC
