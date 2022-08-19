Temperatures will be warm Friday in Statesville. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Statesville, NC
