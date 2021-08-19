Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's weather f…
This evening in Statesville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
For the drive home in Statesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall.…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Sta…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable…