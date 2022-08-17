Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. …
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expec…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, St…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in S…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Peri…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesvil…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
For the drive home in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low around 65F. Winds light …