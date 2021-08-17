Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's weather f…
This evening in Statesville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Sta…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the making…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
For the drive home in Statesville: Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable…