 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert