Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Statesville, NC
