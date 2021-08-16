 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

