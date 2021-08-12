Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
For the drive home in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and vari…
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Monday. Tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and varia…