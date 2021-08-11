Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.