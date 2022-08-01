The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
