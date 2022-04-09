 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Local Weather

