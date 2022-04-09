Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC
