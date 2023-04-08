The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is foreca…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house wi…