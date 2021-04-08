The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for hi…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…