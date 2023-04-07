Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.