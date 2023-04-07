Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house wi…