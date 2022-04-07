Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expect…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's wea…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomo…
For the drive home in Statesville: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 9…