The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Statesville, NC
