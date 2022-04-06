The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expect…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's wea…
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…