Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Statesville, NC
