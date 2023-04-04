Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is foreca…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 de…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…