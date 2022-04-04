Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Winds should b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expect…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. T…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…