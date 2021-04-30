The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks …
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 d…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…