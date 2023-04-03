Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Statesville, NC
