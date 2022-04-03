Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Winds should b…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expect…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. T…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.