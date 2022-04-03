Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.