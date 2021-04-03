Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Statesville, NC
