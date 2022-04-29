Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be war…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. W…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV inde…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in State…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It sho…