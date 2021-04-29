 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

