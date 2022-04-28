 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

