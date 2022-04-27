It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be war…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV inde…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It sho…
For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. W…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will…