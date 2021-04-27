The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 d…
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures…
This evening in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is fo…