Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.