Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Statesville, NC
