Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.