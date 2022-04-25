Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
