It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is fo…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 d…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It…
This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like i…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Mo…