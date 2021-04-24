 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert