Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT.