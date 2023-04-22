Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Statesville, NC
