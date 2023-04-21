The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Statesville, NC
