Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT.