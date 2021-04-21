Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds li…
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in States…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Mo…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecaste…
This evening in Statesville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Statesville fo…