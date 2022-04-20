Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Statesville, NC
