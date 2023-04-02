Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Statesville, NC
