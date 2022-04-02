Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.