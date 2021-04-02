Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 59 degrees is today's…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We w…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to re…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Statesville folks sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still …
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. L…