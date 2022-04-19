Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Statesville, NC
