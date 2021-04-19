 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

