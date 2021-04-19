Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.