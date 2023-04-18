Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Statesville, NC
