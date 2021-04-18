 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert