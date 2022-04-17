Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temper…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 …
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy r…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures …
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the State…