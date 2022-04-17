 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

